India Beat Bangladesh To Seal World Cup Semi-final

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:12 AM

India beat Bangladesh to seal World Cup semi-final

India booked their place in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup with a 28-run win over Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :India booked their place in the semi-finals of the cricket World Cup with a 28-run win over Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Victory saw two-time former champions India join reigning title-holders Australia in the last four with a match to spare, while this result ended Bangladesh's slim hopes of advancing to the knockout phase.

For the second match in a row, India's Rohit Sharma was dropped in single figures and made a hundred.

Sharma's 104, his fourth century of the World Cup, helped take India to 314-9 despite Mustafizur Rahman's 5-59.

That proved too much for the Tigers, who were dismissed for 286 with two overs to spare, India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah taking 4-55.

