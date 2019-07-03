India Beat Bangladesh To Seal World Cup Semi-final
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:12 AM
India booked their place in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup with a 28-run win over Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday
Victory saw two-time former champions India join reigning title-holders Australia in the last four with a match to spare, while this result ended Bangladesh's slim hopes of advancing to the knockout phase.
For the second match in a row, India's Rohit Sharma was dropped in single figures and made a hundred.
Sharma's 104, his fourth century of the World Cup, helped take India to 314-9 despite Mustafizur Rahman's 5-59.
That proved too much for the Tigers, who were dismissed for 286 with two overs to spare, India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah taking 4-55.