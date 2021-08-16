UrduPoint.com

India Beat England By 151 Runs To Win Second Test

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:00 PM

India beat England by 151 runs to win second Test

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :India beat England by 151 runs to win the second Test at Lord's on Monday.

England, set 272 to win on the last day, were dismissed for 120, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4-32 as India won for just the third time in their 19 Tests at the 'home of cricket'.

Victory gave India a 1-0 lead in this five-match series after a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.

The third Test at Headingley in Leeds starts on August 25.

