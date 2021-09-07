India Beat England By 157 Runs In Fourth Test
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:31 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :India overwhelmed England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
England set 368 to win, were bowled out for 210 after tea on the last day with fast bowler Umesh Yadav taking 3-60.
The hosts were relatively well-placed at 141-2 before left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and paceman Jasprit Bumrah both struck twice in a spectacular collapse that saw England lose four wickets for six runs in 36 balls.
The series concludes with the fifth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on Friday.