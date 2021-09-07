UrduPoint.com

India Beat England By 157 Runs In Fourth Test

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:31 AM

India beat England by 157 runs in fourth Test

India overwhelmed England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :India overwhelmed England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

England set 368 to win, were bowled out for 210 after tea on the last day with fast bowler Umesh Yadav taking 3-60.

The hosts were relatively well-placed at 141-2 before left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and paceman Jasprit Bumrah both struck twice in a spectacular collapse that saw England lose four wickets for six runs in 36 balls.

The series concludes with the fifth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on Friday.

Related Topics

India Manchester Lead Old Trafford National University

Recent Stories

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of gover ..

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of government communications with 79 A ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

3 hours ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

3 hours ago
 Wagon stand sealed, seven vans impounded

Wagon stand sealed, seven vans impounded

3 minutes ago
 Czech Communist Party Leader to Step Down After 16 ..

Czech Communist Party Leader to Step Down After 16 Years at Helm - Deputy

3 minutes ago
 EU Lawmakers Wary of Proposed EU Military Force

EU Lawmakers Wary of Proposed EU Military Force

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.