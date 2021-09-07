India beat England by 157 runs in fourth Test

India overwhelmed England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :India overwhelmed England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

England set 368 to win, were bowled out for 210 after tea on the last day with fast bowler Umesh Yadav taking 3-60.

The hosts were relatively well-placed at 141-2 before left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and paceman Jasprit Bumrah both struck twice in a spectacular collapse that saw England lose four wickets for six runs in 36 balls.

The series concludes with the fifth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on Friday.