UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Beat England By 317 Runs To Level Test Series At 1-1

Muhammad Rameez 55 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:37 PM

India beat England by 317 runs to level Test series at 1-1

India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test inside four days to level the series at 1-1 on Tuesday

Chennai, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test inside four days to level the series at 1-1 on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed a five-wicket haul on his Test debut as England were all out for 164 while chasing 482 in Chennai.

Ravichandran Ashwin took eight wickets in the match and hit 106 with the bat as India bounced back from their opening loss in the four-match series.

The third Test -- a day-night match -- begins February 24 in Ahmedabad.

Related Topics

India Chennai Ahmedabad February All From

Recent Stories

Voting for by-polls on SA two constituencies, PB b ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Envoy for Syria Says Activation of IS Cel ..

53 seconds ago

History-making qualifier Karatsev reaches Australi ..

54 seconds ago

OAS urges 'transparency' as Ecuador conducts elect ..

57 seconds ago

Opponents of open ballot want continuation of corr ..

59 seconds ago

Malaysia to Begin COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign on ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.