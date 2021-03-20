India beat England by 36 runs to clinch T20 series

India hammered England by 36 runs in the deciding fifth match Saturday to clinch their Twenty20 series 3-2

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :India hammered England by 36 runs in the deciding fifth match Saturday to clinch their Twenty20 series 3-2.

Chasing a mammoth 225 for victory, England managed just 188 for eight in 20 overs despite a 68 from Dawid Malan.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned impressive figures of 2-15 in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma (64) and skipper Virat Kohli (80 not out) set up the win with a blazing opening stand of 94 as India reached 224-2 to set a new best T20 score against England after being made to bat first.

The two teams will now play three one-day international in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.