UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Beat England By 36 Runs To Clinch T20 Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 11:08 PM

India beat England by 36 runs to clinch T20 series

India hammered England by 36 runs in the deciding fifth match Saturday to clinch their Twenty20 series 3-2

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :India hammered England by 36 runs in the deciding fifth match Saturday to clinch their Twenty20 series 3-2.

Chasing a mammoth 225 for victory, England managed just 188 for eight in 20 overs despite a 68 from Dawid Malan.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned impressive figures of 2-15 in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma (64) and skipper Virat Kohli (80 not out) set up the win with a blazing opening stand of 94 as India reached 224-2 to set a new best T20 score against England after being made to bat first.

The two teams will now play three one-day international in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.

Related Topics

India T20 Pune Ahmedabad Virat Kohli Dawid Malan March From Best

Recent Stories

Sputnik Germany Worker Wounded By Tear Gas in Riot ..

3 minutes ago

54 criminals held, contraband recovered

3 minutes ago

'Systemic racism needs a systemic response', UN ri ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Karatsev seals maiden ATP title

7 minutes ago

Scotland hammer Italy in record rout

7 minutes ago

Icelandic volcano subsiding after first eruption i ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.