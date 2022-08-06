UrduPoint.com

India Beat England In Thriller To Reach Commonwealth Games Cricket Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 06, 2022 | 08:15 PM

India beat England in thriller to reach Commonwealth Games cricket final

India beat hosts England by just four runs to reach the final of the women's Twenty20 cricket competition at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :India beat hosts England by just four runs to reach the final of the women's Twenty20 cricket competition at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Opener Smriti Mandhana starred for India, smashing 61 off just 32 balls, and Jemimah Rodrigues made an unbeaten 44 as they made a challenging 164-5 at Birmingham's Edgbaston ground.

England were in with a chance with captain Nat Sciver (41) and Amy Jones (31) at the crease but both were run out in the desperate scramble for runs.

England finished on 160-6 off their 20 overs.

India's Sneh Rana took 2-28 in her four overs while Deepti Sharma conceded just 18 runs in her spell.

India will face either Australia or New Zealand in Sunday's final, with England meeting the loser of that match for bronze.

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she was delighted her team was performing under pressure.

"Other players were also taking responsibility so my job is easier -- I don't have to tell them what to do" she said.

Kaur praised the "outstanding" Mandhana.

"People are coming out of the box and are ready to do whatever is possible for the team -- that's what you need from your team-mates," she said.

Related Topics

India Cricket Australia Job Birmingham Women Sunday Bronze From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Weather in KP likely hot, partly cloudy in KP

Weather in KP likely hot, partly cloudy in KP

1 minute ago
 Record-setting Zarco on British MotoGP pole

Record-setting Zarco on British MotoGP pole

1 minute ago
 World Breastfeeding Week: KP Health dept holds sem ..

World Breastfeeding Week: KP Health dept holds seminars

4 minutes ago
 Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at F ..

Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at Fulham

4 minutes ago
 Austria in shock over doctor's suicide following a ..

Austria in shock over doctor's suicide following anti-vax abuse

4 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns social media campaign over ..

CM Balochistan condemns social media campaign over Army officers martyrdom

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.