India beat Pakistan by six wickets in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup-2024

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) India women beat Pakistan women by six wickets in the seventh fixture of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International cricket Stadium (DICS) on Sunday afternoon. This was Pakistan’s first defeat in the ongoing mega event, while India claimed their first win.

Chasing a modest 106 to win, India achieved the target for the loss of four wickets in the 19th over. India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a responsible innings and scored 29 off 24 balls including a four. Opening batter Shafali Verma top-scored with a 35-ball 32, hitting three fours. Jemimah Rodrigues was other notable run-getter for the winning team with a 28-ball 23.

Captain Fatima Sana was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, bagging two wickets for 23 runs in her four overs, while Omaima Sohail and Sadia Iqbal snapped a wicket each.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to score 105 for eight in their allotted 20 overs. Former captain Nida Dar top-scored for the side with 28 off 34 balls including a four.

That Pakistan were able to get past the 100-run mark was due to a 28-run partnership between Nida and Syeda Aroob Shah (14 not out, 17b, 1x4) for the eighth wicket.

Wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali (17, 26b, 2x4s) and Fatima (13, 8b, 2x4s) were the other batters to reach double figures.

For India, Arundhati Reddy bagged three wickets for 19 from four overs, while Shreyanka Patil took two wickets for 12 runs.

Pakistan will now take on the defending champions Australia on Friday, October 11. The first ball of the match is expected to be bowled at 1900 PKT.

Scores in brief:

India beat Pakistan by six wickets

Pakistan 105-8, 20 overs (Nida Dar 28, Muneeba Ali 17, Syeda Aroob Shah 14 not out; Arundhati Reddy 3-19, Shreyanka Patil 2-12)

India 108-4, 18.5 overs (Shafali Verma 32, Harmanpreet Kaur 29; Fatima Sana 2-23)

Player of the match – Arundhati Reddy (India)

Pakistan’s next fixture: 11 October vs Australia (1900 PKT); Dubai International Cricket Stadium