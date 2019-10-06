India Beat South Africa By 203 Runs In First Test
Zeeshan Mehtab 46 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 01:40 PM
Visakhapatnam, India, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :India beat South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test on Sunday in Visakhapatnam to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The tourists were dismissed for 191 in the second session on the fifth and final day while chasing a daunting target of 395.
Fast bowler Mohammed Shami claimed a five-wicket haul while Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets with his left-arm spin.