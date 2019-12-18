India beat West Indies by 107 runs to level ODI series

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed a hat-trick as India beat the West Indies by 107 runs in the second one-day international at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to level the three-match series

Visakhapatnam, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed a hat-trick as India beat the West Indies by 107 runs in the second one-day international at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to level the three-match series.

Chasing 388 for victory, the West Indies were bowled out for 280 in 43.

3 overs with opener Shai Hope hitting a valiant 78 before falling to Yadav, who then removed Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph on successive deliveries. Mohammed Shami also took three wickets.

Openers Rohit Sharma, 159, and KL Rahul, 102, put on a massive 227-run partnership in India's 387 for five after being put into bat.

The third ODI is on Sunday in Cuttack.