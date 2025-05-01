Open Menu

India Blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram Account After Pahalgam Incident

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2025 | 03:19 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2025) After false flag operation in Pahalgam incident, India has now blocked the Instagram account of Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem within the country.

The move aimed at keeping the Indian public away from knowing the reality and updates from Pakistan side.

The media reported that on the recommendation of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, a total of 16 Pakistani YouTube channels were previously banned, including those run by three former Pakistani cricketers.

However, India has now extended this ban to Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account, despite his international recognition after winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, reflecting growing hostility toward Pakistan.

Earlier, India had also banned the YouTube channels of former Pakistan cricket captain Rashid Latif, speedster Shoaib Akhtar, and Basit Ali.

Just a day before the Pahalgam attack, India’s Neeraj Chopra had invited Arshad Nadeem to participate in a javelin throw event in India — an invitation that Nadeem declined.

