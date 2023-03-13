India books place in ICC World Test Chairmanship final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :India has sealed their place at the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 by virtue of Sri Lanka's dramatic last-over defeat against New Zealand and a drawn final Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, confirming the Australia-India matchup for the ultimate test at the Oval from June 7 to 11, plus a reserve day.

Before the day's play, Sri Lanka needed to bowl out New Zealand and hope that India failed to win in Ahmedabad to remain contenders for a spot in June's showdown, however, a thrilling climax in Christchurch saw an inspired Kane Williamson guide the hosts to chase down 285 for victory with two wickets to spare amid dramatic scenes, said a press release.

In Ahmedabad, Australia's batting resistance frustrated the hosts on the final day, with the match ending in a draw following five days of intense battle where batters on both sides scored big in an attempt to seize the upper hand.

The draw meant the Rohit Sharma-led India won the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 and sees them conclude their World Test Championship campaign on 58.80%, ensuring their passage through to a second successive appearance in the ultimate test.

Sri Lanka's loss leaves them unable to qualify for the final with a current tally of 48.48%. Even a victory in the second test against New Zealand at Wellington will not be enough to see them break into the top two of the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Australia confirmed their qualification ten days ago thanks to their nine-wicket win in the Indore test, and the draw helps them end the two-year test competition in the top spot. The Wellington test is the last fixture in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle with the ultimate test set to be the crowning glory for Australia or India.

The ultimate test also provides India with another chance of grabbing an elusive ICC trophy (across formats) for the first time in 10 years, the Asian cricketing powerhouse last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Remaining ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 fixtures: New Zealand v Sri Lanka (Second Test) – Wellington, New Zealand, March 17-21; Australia v India (The Final) – The Oval London, England, June 7-11.