India Bowl First In T20 World Cup Clash With United States

Muhammad Rameez Published June 12, 2024 | 09:02 PM

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first in the T20 World Cup clash against the United States on Wednesday

Both teams have a perfect four points from two wins in Group A so another victory for either side on the tricky Nassau County International cricket Stadium pitch will secure a place in the second round Super Eights.

India are unchanged from the team which successfully defended just 119 to defeat old rivals Pakistan by six runs at the same venue on Sunday.

The United States, who stunned Pakistan with a Super Over triumph last time out, make two changes from that shock victory.

Skipper Monank Patel is injured while Nosthush Kenjige also misses out.

They have been replaced by Shayan Jahangir and Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Australia and South Africa have already booked their places in the second round of the tournament.

USA: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (wkt), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (capt), Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Sam Nogajski (AUS)

tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

