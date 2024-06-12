India Bowl First In T20 World Cup Clash With United States
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 12, 2024 | 09:35 PM
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first in the T20 World Cup clash against the United States on Wednesday
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first in the T20 World Cup clash against the United States on Wednesday.
Both teams have a perfect four points from two wins in Group A so another victory for either side on the tricky Nassau County International cricket Stadium pitch will secure a place in the second round Super Eights.
India are unchanged from the team which successfully defended just 119 to defeat old rivals Pakistan by six runs at the same venue on Sunday.
The United States, who stunned Pakistan with a Super Over triumph last time out, make two changes from that shock victory.
Skipper Monank Patel is injured while Nosthush Kenjige also misses out.
They have been replaced by Shayan Jahangir and Shadley van Schalkwyk.
Australia and South Africa have already booked their places in the second round of the tournament.
USA: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (wkt), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (capt), Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Sam Nogajski (AUS)
tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
Recent Stories
Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman a ..
SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly
MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic chal ..
Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-25
Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered
Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased sanitary workers
Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget
Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budget 2024-25
Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM Bugti
Chairman CST urges govt to bring non-filers into tax net
Rs 79 bln allocated for IT sector: Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aur ..
Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed
More Stories From Sports
-
Mohsin Naqvi fumes over slow upgrdation work at Gaddafi stadium3 minutes ago
-
'In our best interest' to see England suffer early exit, says Hazlewood6 minutes ago
-
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States45 minutes ago
-
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland1 hour ago
-
Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 8627 minutes ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first against USA2 hours ago
-
Heli Safari Service to facilitate tourists at Shandur Polo3 hours ago
-
Municipal Commissioner Saddar visits basketball courts; assures full facilities to players3 hours ago
-
Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Americas3 hours ago
-
PFL starts distribution of 100,000 footballs under ‘Football 4 Hope' initiative3 hours ago
-
Balochistan, Sindh move in Blind Cricket T20 Super League final6 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v Namibia T20 World Cup scores7 hours ago