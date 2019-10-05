UrduPoint.com
India Bowl Out South Africa For 431 In First Test

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

Visakhapatnam, India, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed seven wickets as India bowled out South Africa for 431 on day four of the first Test on Saturday.

Ashwin, who bagged his 27th five-wicket haul on Friday, took the remaining two wickets to wrap up the innings in the morning session in Visakhapatnam.

Ashwin got overnight batsman Keshav Maharaj out for nine and then trapped Kagiso Rabada for 15 as the Proteas conceded a 71-run lead in response to India's 502 for seven declared.

Debutant all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy made a useful lower-order contribution with his unbeaten 33 after South Africa resumed the day on 385 for eight.

Dean Elgar remained the hero of the South African innings with his 160 that revived the tourists' batting after they had slipped to 63 for four.

Elgar's century partnerships with skipper Faf du Plessis, who made 55, and Quinton de Kock, who hit 111, were key to the Proteas' fightback.

