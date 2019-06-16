India bring up 200-1 in 34.2 overs

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::India reached 200 runs in 34.2 overs in their match against Pakistan in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma (113) and Virat Kohli (24) were together at the crease while KL Rahul (57) was the only wicket to fall for India.

India are well placed to score runs in excess of 300 in the stipulated 50 overs.