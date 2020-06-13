India cancels tour to Zimbabwe due to Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

India had to play a three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe but the BCCI did not confirm any schedule for the tour.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2020) India cancelled tour to Zimbabwe for one-day international series due in August owing to Coronavirus, the reports said here on Saturday.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah made this announced, saying that tour could be threatening for the safety and security of the players amid fears of Covid-19.

“BCCI will take steps to resume international and domestic cricket,” said BCCI in a statement.

It said that it would not rush into any decision which would jeopardize the efforts made by the central and state government in fight against Coronavirus.

BCCI said a camp would be set up soon for its centrally contracted Indian cricketers only when it was completely safe to train outdoors.

On Thursday, BCCI decided to postpone India’s limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka which was originally scheduled for later this month.