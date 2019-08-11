UrduPoint.com
India Choose To Bat Against West Indies In Second ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 06:30 PM

India choose to bat against West Indies in second ODI

Port of Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first against the West Indies in the second fixture of the three-match One-Day International series at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday.

With a 3-0 sweep in the preceding T20 series already under their belts, the tourists have retained the same 11 from the rain-ruined first ODI in Guyana last Thursday, which was declared a no-result with only 13 overs bowled in the match.

West Indies were forced to make one change with left-arm spinner Fabian Allen unwell and his place taken by fast bowler Oshane Thomas.

Veteran opening batsman Chris Gayle is playing his 300th ODI - the first West Indian to reach that landmark - and also needs just nine more runs to surpass the tally of 10,405 by Brian Lara as the most by a West Indian in the 50 overs-per-side format.

Teams: West Indies - Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

India - Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (BAR), Nigel Llong (ENG)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

