India Clinch Second T20 World Cup Championship Title By Beating South Africa
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2024 | 11:09 PM
South Africa struggled to reach 177-run target, ultimately falling short with a total of 169 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs in thrilling final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today.
BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2024) In a thrilling final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India emerged victorious over South Africa to secure their second T20 World Cup championship on Saturday.
It is a much-awaited victory for India after a long gap of 17 years.
The match, held at a packed stadium in Bridgetown, witnessed India put on an impressive performance both with the bat and ball.
Winning the toss and opting to bat first, India set a formidable target by scoring 176 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Star batsman Virat Kohli led the charge with a stellar 76 runs, supported by Axar Patel, who added a crucial 47 runs to the scoreboard.
The South African bowlers, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje, each claimed 2 wickets, while Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada picked up a wicket apiece.
India’s aggressive start was evident, though they faced early setbacks with their first and second wickets falling at a combined score of 23 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma managed to score only 9 runs before being caught out, and Rishabh Pant was dismissed on his very first ball. Suryakumar Yadav also fell cheaply, contributing just 3 runs to India’s total before being caught.
In reply, South Africa struggled to reach the target, ultimately falling short with a total of 169 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Key contributions came from Quinton de Kock, who scored 39 runs, and Heinrich Klaasen, who added 52 runs.
Despite their efforts, South Africa couldn't overcome India's total.
Other scores included Tristan Stubbs with 31 runs and David Miller with 21 runs.
Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada were dismissed for 4, 4, 2, and 4 runs respectively.
Playing XIs:
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 David Miller, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Heinrich Klaasen 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman
