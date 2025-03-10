Open Menu

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy With Team Effort: Kohli

Ijaz Ahmad Published March 10, 2025 | 03:37 PM

India triumphed in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final, defeating New Zealand by six wickets in a thrilling chase of 252. Captain Rohit Sharma's 76 and Shreyas Iyer’s crucial 48 anchored the innings, while India’s spinners restricted New Zealand to 251/7.


Virat Kohli, reflecting on the victory, credited the team’s collective performance, highlighting key contributions throughout the tournament.

Kohli’s own century against Pakistan, Varun Chakravarthy’s five-wicket haul, and Mohammed Shami’s consistent bowling were pivotal.
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged India's spinners for their disciplined bowling, admitting his team fell short of their target.

