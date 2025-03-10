India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 March, 2025) :

India triumphed in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final, defeating New Zealand by six wickets in a thrilling chase of 252. Captain Rohit Sharma's 76 and Shreyas Iyer’s crucial 48 anchored the innings, while India’s spinners restricted New Zealand to 251/7.



Virat Kohli, reflecting on the victory, credited the team’s collective performance, highlighting key contributions throughout the tournament.

Kohli’s own century against Pakistan, Varun Chakravarthy’s five-wicket haul, and Mohammed Shami’s consistent bowling were pivotal.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged India's spinners for their disciplined bowling, admitting his team fell short of their target.