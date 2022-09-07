UrduPoint.com

India Close To Asia Cup Exit After Sri Lanka Defeat

Muhammad Rameez Published September 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat

Sri Lanka produced an impressive run chase to down India by six wickets on Tuesday and leave their opponents staring at an early exit from the Asia Cup

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka produced an impressive run chase to down India by six wickets on Tuesday and leave their opponents staring at an early exit from the Asia Cup.

If Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday, they will face Sri Lanka in Sunday's final and knock out arch rivals India in the process.

Half-centuries from openers Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57) gave Sri Lanka the perfect start to their chase of 174 in the Super Four game.

India hit back with a flurry of wickets, but Bhanuka Rajapaksa and captain Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka get over the line, with two scrambled byes off the penultimate ball completing the job.

Rajapaksa, who hit 25 not out, and Shanaka, who made 33 not out, put on an unbeaten stand of 64 to leave the hopes of tournament favourites India hanging by a thread, after also losing their Super Four opener to Pakistan.

If Afghanistan beat Pakistan, Rohit Sharma's men will still have to beat the Afghans on Thursday to have any chance of reaching the final.

Nissanka started cautiously before he hammered Arshdeep Singh for two fours and a six in an 18-run fifth over.

Mendis joined in the fun and cleared the fence three times, including with a brilliant shot over wide long-off against Ravichandran Ashwin.

Nissanka reached his fifty in 33 balls, but Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke the partnership and struck twice in one over.

Mendis also completed his fifty but Sri Lanka lost Danushka Gunathilaka for one off Ashwin.

Chahal then trapped Mendis lbw to put Sri Lanka in trouble at 110-4 from 14 overs.

But Rajapaksa and Shanaka dug them out of that hole with some inspired batting, leaving only seven needed from the final over.

With two still to get from two balls, Shanaka played and missed outside off stump, but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and bowler Arshdeep both failed with their run out attempts and the match finished on an overthrow.

Earlier, left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka took 3-24 in India's 173-8 after Rohit smashed 72 off 41 deliveries.

Rohit put on 97 with Suryakumar Yadav (34) after India lost two early wickets including Virat Kohli for nought.

Kohli, who struck form after an extended batting slump with two successive half-centuries in the tournament, walked back to stunned silence from a sparse crowd dominated by Indian fans.

Rohit hit back with a flurry of boundaries but his departure opened the door for Sri Lanka who took late wickets to keep the score down.

Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne claimed two wickets each.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Sri Lanka Job Virat Kohli Dasun Shanaka Kusal Mendis Rishabh Pant Suryakumar Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

PTI chairman himself biggest enemy of his party: Q ..

PTI chairman himself biggest enemy of his party: Qamar Zaman Kaira

2 minutes ago
 Ben Wallace Re-appointed as UK Defense Secretary - ..

Ben Wallace Re-appointed as UK Defense Secretary - Prime Minister's Office

4 minutes ago
 US Weapons Systems for Taiwan Intended for Defensi ..

US Weapons Systems for Taiwan Intended for Defensive Purposes - State Department

4 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah asks judiciary to take notice again ..

Rana Sanaullah asks judiciary to take notice against Imran for bringing disreput ..

4 minutes ago
 Relations Between India, Russia to Remain Unaffect ..

Relations Between India, Russia to Remain Unaffected Amid US-China Tensions - Ex ..

14 minutes ago
 Two People Injured in Blast Near DR Congo's Intell ..

Two People Injured in Blast Near DR Congo's Intelligence Service Office - Report ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.