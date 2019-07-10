UrduPoint.com
India Collapse To 24-4 Against New Zealand In World Cup Semi-final

Muhammad Rameez 41 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:29 PM

India collapse to 24-4 against New Zealand in World Cup semi-final

India suffered a dramatic collapse as they slumped to 24 for four in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Wednesday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :India suffered a dramatic collapse as they slumped to 24 for four in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all managed just a single apiece as India were reduced to five for three in pursuit of a target of 240 by New Zealand pacemen Trent Boult and Matt Henry.

James Neesham then held a superb one-handed catch at backward point to dismiss Dinesh Karthik (six) off Henry to leave India's bid to reach the final in turmoil after 10 overs.

