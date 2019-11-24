India crush Bangladesh in day-night Test to sweep series 2-0

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs inside three days of the first day-night Test between the teams to sweep the two-match series 2-0 in Kolkata on Sunday.

Paceman Umesh Yadav claimed five wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 195 in the first session of play.

Mushfiqur Rahim made a valiant 74 before falling to Yadav, and the innings soon folded as Mahmudullah did not return to bat after he had retired hurt on 39 on day two.