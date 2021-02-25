India crush England inside two days

India on Thursday completed an emphatic 10 wicket win over England in their day-night third Test in a rare victory inside two days

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :India on Thursday completed an emphatic 10 wicket win over England in their day-night third Test in a rare victory inside two days.

Rohit Sharma hit a six to see India to their target of 49 without losing a wicket and give his side a 2-1 lead in the four match series.

Spinner Axar Patel claimed a match tally of 10 wickets to bundle out England for 112 and 81 in the first and second innings.