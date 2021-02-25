India Crush England Inside Two Days
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:13 PM
India on Thursday completed an emphatic 10 wicket win over England in their day-night third Test in a rare victory inside two days
Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :India on Thursday completed an emphatic 10 wicket win over England in their day-night third Test in a rare victory inside two days.
Rohit Sharma hit a six to see India to their target of 49 without losing a wicket and give his side a 2-1 lead in the four match series.
Spinner Axar Patel claimed a match tally of 10 wickets to bundle out England for 112 and 81 in the first and second innings.