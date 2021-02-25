UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Crush England Inside Two Days

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:13 PM

India crush England inside two days

India on Thursday completed an emphatic 10 wicket win over England in their day-night third Test in a rare victory inside two days

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :India on Thursday completed an emphatic 10 wicket win over England in their day-night third Test in a rare victory inside two days.

Rohit Sharma hit a six to see India to their target of 49 without losing a wicket and give his side a 2-1 lead in the four match series.

Spinner Axar Patel claimed a match tally of 10 wickets to bundle out England for 112 and 81 in the first and second innings.

Related Topics

India Lead

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash chairs 27th AIPU Executive Committee ..

16 minutes ago

NIMR collaborates with ST Engineering to build hyb ..

31 minutes ago

South Africa's Khoisan Council Welcomes Renaming o ..

2 minutes ago

Navalny Leaves Detention Facility to Be Transporte ..

2 minutes ago

Ravi City project to create numerous economic oppo ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Set to Fuel Islamic State Rec ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.