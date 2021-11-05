UrduPoint.com

India Crush Scotland To Stay Alive In T20 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 10:05 PM

India crush Scotland to stay alive in T20 World Cup

KL Rahul smashed 50 off 19 balls as India hammered Scotland by eight wickets to stay alive in the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :KL Rahul smashed 50 off 19 balls as India hammered Scotland by eight wickets to stay alive in the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each to help bowl out Scotland for 85 in 17.

4 overs after India put the opposition into bat in the Super 12 contest in Dubai.

Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who hit 30, took the Scotland bowling apart as India raced to their target in 6.3 overs to get their run-rate over New Zealand and Afghanistan.

They still need to win their last game against Namibia and depend on the result of the New Zealand-Afghanistan game to have any chance of making the final four.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan World Dubai Namibia Mohammed Shami KL Rahul Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

5 minutes ago
 India v Scotland T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Scotland T20 World Cup scoreboard

5 minutes ago
 Brazil raises $8.4 bn in 5G tender

Brazil raises $8.4 bn in 5G tender

6 minutes ago
 Workshop held on effective use of social media for ..

Workshop held on effective use of social media for youth

11 minutes ago
 SECP registers 2,017 new companies in October

SECP registers 2,017 new companies in October

11 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA holds E-Kacheri

Chairman NHA holds E-Kacheri

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.