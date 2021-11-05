India crush Scotland to stay alive in T20 World Cup

KL Rahul smashed 50 off 19 balls as India hammered Scotland by eight wickets to stay alive in the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :KL Rahul smashed 50 off 19 balls as India hammered Scotland by eight wickets to stay alive in the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each to help bowl out Scotland for 85 in 17.

4 overs after India put the opposition into bat in the Super 12 contest in Dubai.

Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who hit 30, took the Scotland bowling apart as India raced to their target in 6.3 overs to get their run-rate over New Zealand and Afghanistan.

They still need to win their last game against Namibia and depend on the result of the New Zealand-Afghanistan game to have any chance of making the final four.