India crush West Indies by 125 runs at Cricket World Cup

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :India crushed West Indies by 125 runs in their World Cup match at Old Trafford on Thursday to end the Caribbean side's chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 72 in unbeaten India's total of 268 for seven in their 50 overs. West Indies were never in the hunt, slipping to 143 all out.