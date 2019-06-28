UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Crush West Indies By 125 Runs At Cricket World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

India crush West Indies by 125 runs at Cricket World Cup

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :India crushed West Indies by 125 runs in their World Cup match at Old Trafford on Thursday to end the Caribbean side's chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 72 in unbeaten India's total of 268 for seven in their 50 overs. West Indies were never in the hunt, slipping to 143 all out.

Related Topics

India World Virat Kohli Old Trafford All

Recent Stories

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

2 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

2 hours ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

2 hours ago

UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index up 0.4 pc in Q1

2 hours ago

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

2 hours ago

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Nea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.