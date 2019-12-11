UrduPoint.com
India Crush West Indies To Clinch T20 Series 2-1

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:36 PM

India crush West Indies to clinch T20 series 2-1

India beat West Indies by 67 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international in Mumbai on Wednesday to clinch the series 2-1

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :India beat West Indies by 67 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international in Mumbai on Wednesday to clinch the series 2-1.

The hosts restricted West Indies to 173 for eight in their chase of 241 with skipper Kieron Pollard hitting a valiant 68 off 39 balls.

India posted a formidable 240 for three after Rohit Sharma (71), KL Rahul (91) and skipper Virat Kohli (70 not out) combined to pulverise the West Indies bowling.

The two teams will now play three one-day internationals on December 15 (Chennai), December 18 (Visakhapatnam) and December 22 (Cuttack).

