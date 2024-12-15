KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) India beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the Group A match of the ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup at the Bayuemas cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to score 67 for seven in 20 overs with wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan top-scoring with a 32-ball 24, hitting four boundaries.

For India, Sonam Yadav bagged four wickets for six runs in four overs.

In turn, India achieved the target in 7.5 overs losing one wicket in the process. Left-hand batter G Kamilini top-scored for the side returning undefeated on 44 off 29 balls, which included four fours and three sixes.

Pakistan will now take on Nepal on Monday in their second fixture of the tournament. The match will begin at 2pm local time.

Earlier, Pakistan Women’s U19 team saw six players make their international debut in the opening match of the inaugural ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup against India. The debutants include Fiza Fiaz, Fatima Khan, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Rozina Akram, Quratulain, and Mahnoor Zaib.

The team management marked this special milestone by presenting debut caps to the players in a ceremony prior to the match. Head coach Mohsin Kamal awarded caps to Fiza Fiaz and Fatima Khan, while Assistant coach Muhammad Hanif Malik presented the cap to Rozina Akram. Fielding coach Nahida Khan handed the cap to Alisha Mukhtiar, team's performance analyst Usman Shahid awarded Quratulain, and Media Manager Muhammad Rafi Ullah presented Mahnoor Zaib with her debut cap.

Team Manager Ayesha Jaleel, along with the entire team management, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the players and wished them the best for their international careers.

Scores in brief:

India beat Pakistan by nine wickets

Pakistan 67-7, 20 overs (Komal Khan 24; Sonam Yadav 4-6)

India 68-1, 7.5 overs (G Kamilini 44 not out; Fatima Khan 1-22)

Player of the match – G Kamilini (India)