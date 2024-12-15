India Defeat Pakistan By Nine Wickets In ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) India beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the Group A match of the ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup at the Bayuemas cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.
Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to score 67 for seven in 20 overs with wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan top-scoring with a 32-ball 24, hitting four boundaries.
For India, Sonam Yadav bagged four wickets for six runs in four overs.
In turn, India achieved the target in 7.5 overs losing one wicket in the process. Left-hand batter G Kamilini top-scored for the side returning undefeated on 44 off 29 balls, which included four fours and three sixes.
Pakistan will now take on Nepal on Monday in their second fixture of the tournament. The match will begin at 2pm local time.
Earlier, Pakistan Women’s U19 team saw six players make their international debut in the opening match of the inaugural ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup against India. The debutants include Fiza Fiaz, Fatima Khan, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Rozina Akram, Quratulain, and Mahnoor Zaib.
The team management marked this special milestone by presenting debut caps to the players in a ceremony prior to the match. Head coach Mohsin Kamal awarded caps to Fiza Fiaz and Fatima Khan, while Assistant coach Muhammad Hanif Malik presented the cap to Rozina Akram. Fielding coach Nahida Khan handed the cap to Alisha Mukhtiar, team's performance analyst Usman Shahid awarded Quratulain, and Media Manager Muhammad Rafi Ullah presented Mahnoor Zaib with her debut cap.
Team Manager Ayesha Jaleel, along with the entire team management, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the players and wished them the best for their international careers.
Scores in brief:
India beat Pakistan by nine wickets
Pakistan 67-7, 20 overs (Komal Khan 24; Sonam Yadav 4-6)
India 68-1, 7.5 overs (G Kamilini 44 not out; Fatima Khan 1-22)
Player of the match – G Kamilini (India)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Sports
-
India defeat Pakistan by nine wickets in ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup5 minutes ago
-
Training camp for PD Cricket Champions Trophy to start from Dec 165 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games kick off with colourful opening ceremony22 hours ago
-
Nashra stars in Conquerors’ 48-run win over Stars23 hours ago
-
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 202423 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model1 day ago
-
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week2 days ago
-
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw2 days ago
-
Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores2 days ago
-
ABL Stallions, Lake City Panthers come out winners in double header show2 days ago
-
Punjab University sports gala kicks off2 days ago
-
Unveiling ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games' Trophy held2 days ago