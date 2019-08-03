UrduPoint.com
India Defeat Windies By Four Wickets In T20 Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 11:36 PM

India defeated the West Indies by four wickets in the opening fixture of their three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Saturday

Lauderhill, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :India defeated the West Indies by four wickets in the opening fixture of their three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Saturday.

Brief scoresWest Indies 95-9 (K. Pollard 49; N. Saini 3-17) v India 98-6 off 17.2 overs (R. Sharma 24; S. Narine 2-14)Toss: India

