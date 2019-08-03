India defeat Windies by four wickets in T20 opener

India defeated the West Indies by four wickets in the opening fixture of their three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Saturday

Brief scoresWest Indies 95-9 (K. Pollard 49; N. Saini 3-17) v India 98-6 off 17.2 overs (R. Sharma 24; S. Narine 2-14)Toss: India