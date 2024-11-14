Open Menu

India Denies Permission To Its Kabaddi Team To Tour Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez Published November 14, 2024 | 09:44 PM

The Indian government has denied permission to its Kabaddi team to participate in a series of friendly matches scheduled to be held in Pakistan, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) said on Thursday

Talking to APP, the secretary of PKF Muhammad Sarwar Rana expressed disappointment over India's decision to cancel its Kabaddi team's tour to Pakistan. "Our counterparts in India have conveyed inability to send their team to Pakistan. We regret this decision, as we had eagerly anticipated hosting them here," he said.

The Indian team was set to play against Pakistan at Kartarpur on November 19, followed by matches in Lahore on November 21 and Bahawalpur on November 23.

According to Rana, following this setback, the PKF is planning to arrange some alternative exhibition matches.

The move comes after India's refusal to participate in the ICC Champions, scheduled to take place in Pakistan early next year.

India's blind cricket team is also facing similar challenge as it awaits final government approval to participate in the upcoming 4th edition of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to run from November 23 to December 3 in Lahore and Multan.

According to media reports, despite securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the sports ministry, the Indian blind team has yet to receive final approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs.

