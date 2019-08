India were dismissed for 297 in their first innings batting first against the West Indies on the stroke of lunch on the second day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : India were dismissed for 297 in their first innings batting first against the West Indies on the stroke of lunch on the second day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

India 297 (A. Rahane 81, R. Jadeja 58, K. L. Rahul 44; K. Roach 4-66, S. Gabriel 3-71, R. Chase 2-58) v West Indies Toss: West Indies