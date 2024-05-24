India Emerge Victorious In ATF Team Competition Final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 24, 2024 | 07:22 PM
India outplayed Pakistan in the final match of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) 12 & under Team Competition by 2-0 at Kathmandu, Nepal
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) India outplayed Pakistan in the final match of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) 12 & under Team Competition by 2-0 at Kathmandu, Nepal.
According to details, despite the loss, Pakistan's overall performance in the tournament was commendable. The team reached the final and secured a spot in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Asia 12 & under Finals set to take place in Kazakhstan later this year.
Captain Abid reflected on the tournament, saying, "The team's overall performance was very good. The boys played exceptionally well throughout the tournament, making it to the final and qualifying for the World Championships. Unfortunately, we couldn't overcome India in the final. We need to work harder, and Insha’Allah, we will perform very well in Kazakhstan.
"
Aisam ul Haq Qureshi President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Col. Zia-ud-din Secretary praised the team's efforts and performance in the ATF Competition. Qureshi said, "The team's performance in the competition was very good. We defeated Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh to reach the final.
President PTF highlighted the significance of the achievement, stating, "We are focusing on junior development in Pakistan. Our team's participation in the competition after two years and reaching the final is a substantial achievement. Qualifying for the ITF Asia 12 & under Finals is a significant milestone."
This tournament has laid a strong foundation for the future, and the team looks forward to further success in the upcoming World Championships in Kazakhstan.
