India-England games go behind closed doors because of pandemic

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:05 AM

England's remaining three Twenty20 internationals against India will be played behind closed doors because of a surge in coronavirus cases, authorities said Monday

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :England's remaining three Twenty20 internationals against India will be played behind closed doors because of a surge in coronavirus cases, authorities said Monday.

The Gujarat cricket Association said the games on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday would be in an empty Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad -- the world's biggest stadium with a 110,000 capacity.

All five games are being played in Ahmedabad. The series is so far level 1-1.

Covid-19 cases have surged in many major cities in India in the past two weeks.

More Stories From Sports

