UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Extends Cricket Match-fixing Crackdown

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:22 PM

India extends cricket match-fixing crackdown

India's cricket board has extended a match-fixing crackdown to regional leagues after the arrest of a team owner for making illegal bets with a Dubai-based bookie, officials said Wednesday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :India's cricket board has extended a match-fixing crackdown to regional leagues after the arrest of a team owner for making illegal bets with a Dubai-based bookie, officials said Wednesday.

Ashfaq Ali Thara, owner of a team in the Karnataka Premier League -- a state-level Twenty20 competition -- was arrested in Bangalore on Tuesday, police said.

Thara, who also owns a team in the Dubai T10 League, is under investigation for placing bets with a Dubai bookie, and is also being quizzed over a possible role in fixing matches.

"He has been arrested for betting and they are investigating other aspects," Ajit Singh, chief of the anti-corruption unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, told AFP.

The incident comes a week after the unit launched an inquiry into to an approach by suspected match fixers to players in this years Tamil Nadu Premier League.

A member of the Indian women's team was also approached by a bookie, and two suspects handed over to Karnataka police.

Singh, a former director-general of police, said there is now a greater focus on state-level leagues.

"The vigilance and awareness have increased and people are coming forward with it," he said.

"We have been conducting education classes for the players. We have been in touch with the associations also." Gambling in India is illegal except in lotteries or horse racing, but thousands of bets are placed with illegal bookmakers at home and abroad on all aspects of cricket -- from the result to the number of runs in a specific over.

There is also no law to check online gambling that is making its way in to the Indian sports market, including cricket.

The Indian Premier League, the world's wealthiest national league, was hit by a spot-fixing scandal in 2013 which resulted in two-year bans on two teams.

Many Twenty20 leagues -- including the Pakistan Super League, Bangladesh Premier League and Dubai league -- have had their own fixing scandals which led to bans on players.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Police Scandal Sports Bangladesh Education Board Of Control For Cricket In India Indian Premier League Pakistan Super League Dubai Bangalore Women Market All From Premier League

Recent Stories

Infinix is all set to launch its most anticipated ..

3 minutes ago

USAID starts programme on agribusiness for rural w ..

7 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

7 minutes ago

Hillary Clinton Supports Impeachment Inquiry Into ..

14 seconds ago

Xi announces opening of Beijing Daxing Internation ..

16 seconds ago

Overflowing trash trolleys feed pigs, stray dogs p ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.