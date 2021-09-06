UrduPoint.com

India Eye Victory As England Collapse In Fourth Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 51 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:19 PM

Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah sparked a spectacular England collapse to leave India eyeing victory in the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday

England, who were 141-2 in pursuit of a target of 368, lost four wickets for six runs in 36 balls after lunch on the last day as they slumped to 147-6.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja started the rapid decline when he bowled Haseeb Hameed for 63 with a fine delivery.

Ollie Pope, who made 81 in the first innings, was then bowled for two by Bumrah that gave the fast bowler his 100th Test wicket.

Bumrah then took his second wicket in five deliveries when a brilliant yorker clean bowled Jonny Bairstow for a duck.

Moeen Ali was powerless to prevent further collapse, the all-rounder also falling for nought when he deflected a Jadeja delivery that turned and bounced out of the rough straight to short leg.

The one consolation for England was that captain Joe Root, bidding for his fourth hundred in successive Tests, was still at the crease on 18 not out.

The five-match series is all square at 1-1.

