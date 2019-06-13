UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Fielding Coach Says Out-cricket Key At World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 27 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:39 PM

India fielding coach says out-cricket key at World Cup

Out-cricket could play a vital part in India's next game against arch-rivals Pakistan and in every World Cup match, India fielding coach R Sridhar said on Thursday

Nottingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Out-cricket could play a vital part in India's next game against arch-rivals Pakistan and in every World Cup match, India fielding coach R Sridhar said on Thursday.

While India boasts a good fielding unit, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has urged his side to raise their standards in this aspect of the game ahead of the hugely anticipated group-stage clash between the arch-rivals in Manchester on Sunday.

Pakistan, the 1992 champions, dropped three catches amid other misfields in their 41-run loss to title-holders Australia in Taunton on Wednesday and are in desperate need of a win against Virat Kohli's side.

Two-time champions India are unbeaten with two wins after their washout against New Zealand in Nottingham on Thursday followed victories over South Africa and Australia, with Sridhar saying fielding was an important aspect of the one-day game.

"Fielding, I would say, is vital in every match," Sridhar told reporters at Trent Bridge.

"I saw it at The Oval on Sunday when we played Australia. Although we had a big total -- 352-5 -- on the board, we had to field out of our skins to defend the total.

"I think we should look to out-field our opponents, not only in the next game, but also in all games, and we expect our opponents to do the same.

He added: "We have a terrific slip catcher and a safe catcher in Rohit (Sharma), and we have two guys, Virat and (Kedar) Jadhav, who are very intimidating in the position." India paceman Jasprit Bumrah is the world's number one-ranked one-day international bowler, but Sridhar said that as a fielder he is still a work in progress.

"Bumrah is probably one of the hardest workers as far as fielding goes," said Sridhar "From when he joined the team in 2016 to what he is now, he's a massive improvement, although still a work in progress, but a massive improvement." Sridhar insisted India will not dwell on Thursday's washout but rather take confidence from their two wins ahead of this weekend's blockbuster match at Old Trafford.

"You really can't control the weather, so we've had two good games," he said.

"I went on the (Trent Bridge) ground. It was almost like a skating rink. So it would have been too much of a risk for the players to play on there, especially in the early phase of the tournament," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Weather World Australia Progress Same Nottingham Manchester South Africa Virat Kohli The Oval Old Trafford Sunday 2016 All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Far-right group in EU parliament doubles in streng ..

31 seconds ago

NTDC to adopt modern technology for lines supervis ..

33 seconds ago

US Extends Sanctions on Belarus for Another Year - ..

34 seconds ago

"We made more mistakes than Australia": Sarfraz Ah ..

36 seconds ago

New Fiscal year (2019-20) AJK Budget to be announc ..

8 minutes ago

Consultant with law-makers, other stake holders, a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.