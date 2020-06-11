UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Formally Calls Off Sri Lanka Cricket Tour Due To Virus

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:23 PM

India formally calls off Sri Lanka cricket tour due to virus

India has formally called off the limited-overs cricket series in Sri Lanka because of the coronavirus, officials in Colombo said Thursday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :India has formally called off the limited-overs cricket series in Sri Lanka because of the coronavirus, officials in Colombo said Thursday.

They were due to play three one-day internationals and three T20 matches starting this month, but the fixture has been in doubt because of the virus.

"The cricket series... will not be feasible," Sri Lanka's cricket board said.

It quoted its Indian counterpart saying that they will have to seek advice from their government and health authorities before taking any decision to resume cricket.

Sri Lanka, which has reported 11 virus deaths and some 1,873 infections, has eased some of the lockdown measures, but a nationwide night curfew continues.

India last had a full tour of Sri Lanka in 2017 playing three Tests, five ODIs and one T20 and made a clean sweep of all the matches.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 Sri Lanka Colombo 2017 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

1 minute ago

NAB advises Shehbaz Sharif to go to Shaukat Khanum ..

27 minutes ago

Rain forecast in city Lahore

3 minutes ago

Competition Commission of Pakistan issues show cau ..

3 minutes ago

Iran challenges nuclear watchdog report over coope ..

3 minutes ago

Fossil Fuel Slump, COVID-19 Make Renewables More C ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.