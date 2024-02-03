India Get 2-0 Lead Over Pakistan In Davis Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2024 | 07:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) India got a 2-0 lead over Pakistan in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-Off here at the grass courts of Pakistan sports Complex on Saturday.
In the first singles played, India's Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Pakistan's Aqeel Khan by 6-7, 7-6 and 6-0.
In the other singles India's N.Sriram Balaji defeated Pakistan's Aqeel Khan by 7-5 and 6-3.
The Indian squad, comprising five players and as many support staff arrived here on Sunday for the Davis Cup against Pakistan. The Indian Davis Cup team was visiting Pakistan first time after 1964.
The competitions to be played on Sunday include Doubles between Pakistan's Muzammil Murtaza and Barkatullah against India's Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni followed by singles between Aqeel and Rajkumar while Aisam would face Sriram.
