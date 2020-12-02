UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Hold On For Tense Final ODI Win Over Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

India hold on for tense final ODI win over Australia

Canberra, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :India survived Glenn Maxwell fireworks to hold on for a tense 13-run win and prevent an Australian clean sweep of their one-day international series in Canberra on Wednesday.

While the explosive Maxwell was batting, Australia were on track for victory, but he was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah for 59 off 38 balls with four sixes and the tourists squeezed home.

Hardik Pandya with 92 off 76 balls and a Ravindra Jadeja 66 (50) bolstered India's total past 300, batting first in a pulsating 150-run stand after Virat Kohli was dismissed for 63.

More Stories From Sports

