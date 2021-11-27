UrduPoint.com

India In Command After Patel's Five-for Against NZ

Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 05:43 PM

India in command after Patel's five-for against NZ

India finished day three of the first Test against New Zealand in a commanding position after Axar Patel's five-for wrapped up the Kiwi first innings at 296 Saturday in reply to the hosts' 345

Kanpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :India finished day three of the first Test against New Zealand in a commanding position after Axar Patel's five-for wrapped up the Kiwi first innings at 296 Saturday in reply to the hosts' 345.

At the close India were 14-1, leading the Black Caps by 63 runs in their second innings with opener Shubman Gill bowled by Kyle Jamieson for one before bad light stopped play after five overs.

Mayank Agarwal on four and Cheteshwar Pujara on nine will start the innings Sunday as the hosts look to put the first of two Tests out of reach on an increasingly tricky wicket.

Earlier Patel and the other Indian spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja -- clawed India back in the last two sessions on Saturday after a strong New Zealand start.

The visitors were 249-6 at tea and the three spinners finished the Kiwi innings within 47 runs after the break.

Left-arm spinner Patel bowled Southee for five to complete his five-for.

Patel said he had been using the crease well on the pitch which is "slowing up even further".

"Today (it) was even slower than the first two days, though it was turning more. It is difficult, but you can survive here with caution," he said after play.

Ashwin took the last two wickets of the innings to finish his 42.3-over spell giving away 82 runs for three scalps.

Jamieson was caught off Ashwin for 23 and William Somerville was clean bowled by the offspinner to end the Black Caps' innings.

Ashwin and Patel denied centuries to the Kiwi openers -- Tom Latham and Will Young -- who closed the day on Friday at 129 for zero.

Latham was stumped by substitute wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat off Patel's bowling for a grinding 95 off 282 balls.

Young, who shared a 151-run opening stand with Latham, fell 11 short off his maiden international century after edging Ashwin to Bharat.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson fell leg-before to pacer Umesh Yadav for 18 just before lunch, leaving the visitors on 197-2.

India's spinners, especially Patel and Ashwin, then looked more potent on the third-day wicket with the second new ball, bowling tight lines and offering little to the batters.

Ross Taylor survived a missed stumping by K.S. Bharat off Axar before edging the same bowler to the substitute wicketkeeper a few overs later, departing for 11.

Henry Nicholls was given leg-before to Patel for two and Latham fell for 95. Jadeja bowled debutant Rachin Ravindra for 13.

Jadeja bowled 33 overs for 57 runs and Patel, India's most effective spinner, bowled 34 overs for 62 runs and five wickets.

Yadav, who took India's second new ball with Patel, bowled 18 overs for 50 runs and Williamson's wicket.

Related Topics

India Century Young Same Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

Man killed in road accident

Man killed in road accident

36 seconds ago
 Seven booked for possessing illegal arms, weapons

Seven booked for possessing illegal arms, weapons

39 seconds ago
 PIA to operate weekly 35 Saudi Arabia bound flight ..

PIA to operate weekly 35 Saudi Arabia bound flights

41 seconds ago
 Sino-Pakistan coop in textile industry untapped: Z ..

Sino-Pakistan coop in textile industry untapped: Zhang Xian

8 minutes ago
 Over 60 People Arriving From S. Africa to Netherla ..

Over 60 People Arriving From S. Africa to Netherlands Test Positive for COVID - ..

8 minutes ago
 621 patients examined in free medical camp

621 patients examined in free medical camp

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.