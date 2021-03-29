UrduPoint.com
India Leapfrog Pakistan In ICC Cricket WC Super League Series

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 02:23 PM

India leapfrog Pakistan in ICC Cricket WC Super League series

India have grabbed 20 points after defeating World champions England 2-1 in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :India have grabbed 20 points after defeating World champions England 2-1 in their ICC Men's cricket World Cup Super League series.

The win helped India leapfrog Pakistan to seventh place in the points table with 29 points.

India had been docked one point for a slow over-rate in the first match of their series against Australia, which they lost 2-1.

Pakistan, however, have so far played three matches, winning two and losing one. India have played six matches, winning three and losing as many.

England and Australia are on 40 points each in the Super League, a qualifying event for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the West Indies are all on 30 points.

India All sides play four home and four away three-match series with seven teams getting direct qualifying spots to join hosts India at the 2023 event.

The tournament features the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship 2015-17.

Teams get 10 points for a win, five for an abandonment/tie/no result and none for a loss while points may be deducted for slow over rates.

Sides are ranked according to total points earned and those failing to qualify directly will get a second shot through a Qualifier to be played from 18 June to 9 July 2023.

