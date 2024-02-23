India level Pakistan in T20 Blind cricket series

Pakistan lost the 2nd T-20 International of the three match blind cricket series to India by 46 runs at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, UAE on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan lost the 2nd T-20 International of the three match blind cricket series to India by 46 runs at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, UAE on Friday.

Winning the toss, Pakistan opted to field first, a strategic move considering the dew factor. India, seizing the opportunity, put up a daunting total of 224 runs on the scoreboard within the stipulated 20 overs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Sunil Ramesh showcased his batting ability with an impressive 87 runs off 61 balls, while Venkatesh and Ajay Kumar Reddy contributed crucial runs with 56 and 42 respectively.

Despite their efforts, Pakistan's bowlers, led by Zafar Iqbal who claimed only one wicket, struggled to break through consistently.

In reply, Pakistan's batsmen started confidently but faltered under the pressure of the challenging target.

Despite valiant efforts from Salman, who scored a resilient 58 off 42 balls, and contributions from Badar Munir 30 off 16 balls and Nisar Ali’s 25 runs, Pakistan fell short, reaching 178 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their allotted overs.

Ajay Reddy, Durga Rao, and Debaraj made crucial breakthroughs for the Indian side, restricting Pakistan's chase. Sunil Ramesh was declared Man of the Match.

Hussain Muhammad, the Pakistani Consul General in Dubai was the guest of the occasion, he was accompanied by Syed Sultan Shah President World Blind Cricket Ltd and Chairman PBCC, Ek Radha Krishnan Chairman Organizing Committee of the event, Rajnesh Henry the first Vice President of World Blind Cricket Ltd, Miss Sabeen Gul Vice President/Wing Head CSR Department National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Junaib Iqbal CSR Officer NBP.

With the series now leveled at 1-1, anticipation surges for the decisive encounter scheduled for February 25 at ICC Cricket Academy.