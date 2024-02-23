India Level Pakistan In T20 Blind Cricket Series
Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2024 | 06:17 PM
Pakistan lost the 2nd T-20 International of the three match blind cricket series to India by 46 runs at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, UAE on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan lost the 2nd T-20 International of the three match blind cricket series to India by 46 runs at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, UAE on Friday.
Winning the toss, Pakistan opted to field first, a strategic move considering the dew factor. India, seizing the opportunity, put up a daunting total of 224 runs on the scoreboard within the stipulated 20 overs for the loss of 3 wickets.
Sunil Ramesh showcased his batting ability with an impressive 87 runs off 61 balls, while Venkatesh and Ajay Kumar Reddy contributed crucial runs with 56 and 42 respectively.
Despite their efforts, Pakistan's bowlers, led by Zafar Iqbal who claimed only one wicket, struggled to break through consistently.
In reply, Pakistan's batsmen started confidently but faltered under the pressure of the challenging target.
Despite valiant efforts from Salman, who scored a resilient 58 off 42 balls, and contributions from Badar Munir 30 off 16 balls and Nisar Ali’s 25 runs, Pakistan fell short, reaching 178 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their allotted overs.
Ajay Reddy, Durga Rao, and Debaraj made crucial breakthroughs for the Indian side, restricting Pakistan's chase. Sunil Ramesh was declared Man of the Match.
Hussain Muhammad, the Pakistani Consul General in Dubai was the guest of the occasion, he was accompanied by Syed Sultan Shah President World Blind Cricket Ltd and Chairman PBCC, Ek Radha Krishnan Chairman Organizing Committee of the event, Rajnesh Henry the first Vice President of World Blind Cricket Ltd, Miss Sabeen Gul Vice President/Wing Head CSR Department National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Junaib Iqbal CSR Officer NBP.
With the series now leveled at 1-1, anticipation surges for the decisive encounter scheduled for February 25 at ICC Cricket Academy.
Recent Stories
Orientation session on “The Impact of Climate Change on Business” held at LC ..
Four power pilferers booked
PSX stays bullish, gains 901 more points
Rupee loses 4 paisa against dollar
Russian appeal against Olympic suspension dismissed by sport's highest court
NUST, TKF to foster collaboration for climate change initiatives
CCoE approves work on Pakistan's section of IP gas pipeline project
Ahmed qualifies for ITF World Jr final
Chief Commissioner stresses to educate public about tax system, laws
Murad Ali Shah nominated as CM Sindh CM, Awais Shah PA Speaker, Naveed Anthony D ..
Sports promote peace, love amongst people: Hussain Muhammad
Early sowing of triple gene cotton varieties proving beneficial, says Dr. Haidar ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Ahmed qualifies for ITF World Jr final3 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 09 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win38 minutes ago
-
2nd Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil KP Junior Tennis championship to start from Feb 261 hour ago
-
Four players from KP selected in National Badminton Squad1 hour ago
-
Five more matches decided in cricket tournament2 hours ago
-
Kenya bids solemn farewell to marathon sensation Kiptum2 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
Australia punish New Zealand to win second T20 and clinch series2 hours ago
-
Australia punish New Zealand to win second T20 and clinch series3 hours ago
-
Pak Street Child Football team to hold nationwide trials from Saturday4 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia - 2nd T20 scores4 hours ago
-
Pak Street Child Football Team announced nationwide trials from Feb 244 hours ago