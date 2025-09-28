India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakistan in final clash

(@Abdulla99267510)

Indian batters who faced early pressure successfully chased 148-run target in final clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2025) India clinched the Asia Cup T20 title on Sunday, defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the first-ever Pak-India final in the tournament’s 41-year history, held at the Dubai International Stadium.

Batting first after losing the toss, Pakistan were bundled out for 146 runs in 19.1 overs. Sahibzada Farhan provided a solid start with a 57-run knock off 38 balls, while Fakhar Zaman added 46 off 35 deliveries. However, after the fall of the top order, Pakistan’s batting collapsed, losing eight wickets for just 33 runs. Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for India, taking four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Varun, and Axar Patel claimed two wickets each.

Chasing 147, India faced early pressure as they lost four wickets for 77 runs.

Abhishek Sharma (5), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (1), Shubman Gill (12), and Sanju Samson (24) all fell cheaply. However, India’s middle order stabilized the chase and sealed victory in the 18th over.

For Pakistan, Faheem Ashraf took three wickets while Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed picked up one each.

This year’s Asia Cup saw India beat Pakistan in both encounters. Despite the final defeat, Pakistan overcame all other Asian teams during the tournament.

Historically, Pakistan and India have now met five times in multi-nation tournament finals, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head tally 3–2.

