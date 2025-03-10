India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 With Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
Ijaz Ahmad Published March 10, 2025 | 03:37 PM
Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 March, 2025)
India emerged victorious in a nail-biting final at the Dubai International cricket Stadium, defeating New Zealand by just four runs to claim their third ICC Champions Trophy title.
Batting first, India set a competitive target, with key contributions from skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
New Zealand, led by Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, fought hard in the chase but fell short in the final overs.
India’s bowlers, especially their spinners, played a crucial role in defending the total, securing a memorable victory and making history as the first team to win the Champions Trophy three times.
