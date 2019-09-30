UrduPoint.com
India Look To Sharma To Seal Test Record Against S. Africa

Mon 30th September 2019

One-day big hitter Rohit Sharma will stake a claim to become India's first-choice opening Test batsman when they start a series against South Africa on Wednesday looking for a record-breaking win

Victory in the three-match series would see India break the record of 10 straight home series wins they currently hold with Australia.

Much focus in the first Test in Visakhapatnam will be on the 32-year-old Sharma -- a star of India's limited-overs teams as well as skipper of the Mumbai Indians who won this year's Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

Sharma has not been a Test regular, however. The last of his 27 Test caps since 2013 was in Australia last year.

He now has a new chance, replacing the out-of-form Lokesh Rahul,as the opening positions remain a problem for India.

"He has worked so hard and if he gets an opportunity, I am sure he will do well," vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said of Sharma.

