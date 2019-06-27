UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Lose Sharma Early In West Indies World Cup Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:31 PM

India lose Sharma early in West Indies World Cup match

India controversially lost opener Rohit Sharma for 18 as they made a cautious start against a probing West Indies pace attack in the World Cup match in Manchester on Thursday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :India controversially lost opener Rohit Sharma for 18 as they made a cautious start against a probing West Indies pace attack in the World Cup match in Manchester on Thursday.

Fast bowler Kemar Roach struck in the sixth over to have Sharma caught behind off a delivery that pitched on a good length and jagged back sharply into the right-handed batsman.

The on-field umpire gave Sharma not out but the West Indies successfully reviewed the decision, with technology appearing to indicate a spike in sound as the ball squeezed through the gap between bat and pad.

Sharma was surprised and disappointed as he walked back to the dressing room.

"That was a tricky decision, even with the amount of replays you can have, to be 100 percent sure it's either one or the other," England Test bowler James Anderson told the BBC.

India, who are unbeaten in their five matches so far and have displaced England at the top of the one-day-international rankings, were 47 for one at the end of the 10th over rafter electing to bat first at Old Trafford.

KL Rahul, on 20, and skipper Virat Kohli, on seven, were batting as India look to move closer to wrapping up an early semi-final spot.

Defeat for West Indies, who have only won one of their six matches, would end their already remote chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Related Topics

India Attack World Technology Manchester Anderson Virat Kohli Old Trafford Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Shisper Glacier recedes after heavy water discharg ..

5 minutes ago

Sweltering Europe braces for peak of record heatwa ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Kashif Zulfiqar pers ..

5 minutes ago

New Council of Europe Chief May Visit Russia In Ne ..

5 minutes ago

Suicide attack targets police van in Tunisian capi ..

5 minutes ago

Marxist Minds: At Party School, China grooms futur ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.