India lose Sharma early in West Indies World Cup match

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :India controversially lost opener Rohit Sharma for 18 as they made a cautious start against a probing West Indies pace attack in the World Cup match in Manchester on Thursday.

Fast bowler Kemar Roach struck in the sixth over to have Sharma caught behind off a delivery that pitched on a good length and jagged back sharply into the right-handed batsman.

The on-field umpire gave Sharma not out but the West Indies successfully reviewed the decision, with technology appearing to indicate a spike in sound as the ball squeezed through the gap between bat and pad.

Sharma was surprised and disappointed as he walked back to the dressing room.

"That was a tricky decision, even with the amount of replays you can have, to be 100 percent sure it's either one or the other," England Test bowler James Anderson told the BBC.

India, who are unbeaten in their five matches so far and have displaced England at the top of the one-day-international rankings, were 47 for one at the end of the 10th over rafter electing to bat first at Old Trafford.

KL Rahul, on 20, and skipper Virat Kohli, on seven, were batting as India look to move closer to wrapping up an early semi-final spot.

Defeat for West Indies, who have only won one of their six matches, would end their already remote chances of reaching the semi-finals.