UrduPoint.com

India Make 225-3 In Rain-hit Third ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 28, 2022 | 12:56 AM

Port of Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :India totalled 225 for three off 36 overs batting first against the West Indies in the rain-affected third and final One-day International of a three-match series at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Brief scores: India 225-3 off 36 overs (S. Gill 98 n.o., S. Dhawan 58, S. Iyer 44; H. Walsh 2-57, A. Hosein 1-43) vs West Indies Toss: IndiaMatch status: West Indies need 257 for victory off 35 overs on the DLS method

