India Make 308-7 In First ODI Against West Indies

Muhammad Rameez Published July 22, 2022 | 10:46 PM

India make 308-7 in first ODI against West Indies

Brief scores of the India innings batting first against the West Indies in the first One-Day International of a three-match series at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday

Port of Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores of the India innings batting first against the West Indies in the first One-Day International of a three-match series at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday: India 308-7 (S. Dhawan 97, S. Gill 64, S. Iyer 54) v West Indies Toss: West IndiesMatch status: West Indies need 309 to win off 50 oversafp

