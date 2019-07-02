UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Opt To Bat Against Bangladesh In World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 03:54 PM

India opt to bat against Bangladesh in World Cup

Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first against Bangladesh in Birmingham on Tuesday as India look to seal a World Cup semi-final spot

Birmingham, United Kingdom, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first against Bangladesh in Birmingham on Tuesday as India look to seal a World Cup semi-final spot.

The two-time champions made two changes to the team that lost to hosts England at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Batsman Dinesh Karthik and fit-again paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the cut in place of Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav, with India needing to win one of their remaining two group matches to guarantee a place in the last four.

Kohli, who has hit five successive half-centuries in the World Cup, said getting runs on the board was ideal on a used wicket -- it is the same pitch England and India played on on Sunday.

"It's a used wicket, last game it was getting slower and slower in the second half and we think it is going to deteriorate, so it will be good to get runs on the board," Kohli said at the toss.

"I'm really enjoying batting at the moment. It's not about milestones, it's about contributing to the team." Bangladesh also made two changes, with Rubel Hossain coming in for Mehidy Hasan while Mahmudullah failed a fitness test on his calf tear and was replaced by Sabbir Rahman.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza admitted he would also have batted first had he won the toss in a must-win game for his side.

To retain any chance of qualifying from the 10-team group phase Bangladesh need to win both of their final fixtures, against India and Pakistan, and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.

"I would have batted first but against them it's not a bad idea to chase." said Mashrafe. "We have to win this match, it's do or die." India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah: Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Bangladesh Same Birmingham Mahmudullah Mashrafe Mortaza Mushfiqur Rahim Rubel Hossain Sabbir Rahman Shakib Al Hasan Soumya Sarkar Tamim Iqbal MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami KL Rahul Mustafizur Rahman Hardik Pandya Rishabh Pant Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Marais Erasmus Ruchira Palliyaguruge Ranjan Madugalle Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali, Sana Mir thank PM Imran for including ..

5 minutes ago

MPA Tahir Jamil pressuring maid’s family to drop ..

21 minutes ago

Wahab Riaz to play against Bangladesh despite inju ..

28 minutes ago

Police manhandles PML-N protester, video goes vira ..

39 minutes ago

Families of four missing students from Sopore seek ..

41 seconds ago

Benitez to take charge of Chinese side Dalian Yifa ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.