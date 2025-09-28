Open Menu

India Opt To Bowl First In Asia Cup 2025 Final Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2025 | 07:24 PM

India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today

This is the first time in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup that Pakistan and India are facing each other in the tournament’s final

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2025) India won the toss and chose to field first against Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 final being played in Dubai.

This is the first time in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup that Pakistan and India are facing each other in the tournament’s final

Pakistan has retained the same playing XI for the final.

The squad includes captain Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

India, however, suffered a setback as all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to injury. He has been replaced by Rinku Singh in the playing XI.

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, India defeated Pakistan in both their earlier encounters, while Pakistan managed to beat every other Asian side in the tournament.

Overall, the two arch-rivals have previously met five times in the finals of multi-nation tournaments, where Pakistan leads with three victories compared to India’s two.

