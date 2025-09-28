India Opt To Bowl First In Asia Cup 2025 Final Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2025 | 07:24 PM
This is the first time in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup that Pakistan and India are facing each other in the tournament’s final
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2025) India won the toss and chose to field first against Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 final being played in Dubai.
This is the first time in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup that Pakistan and India are facing each other in the tournament’s final
Pakistan has retained the same playing XI for the final.
The squad includes captain Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.
India, however, suffered a setback as all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to injury. He has been replaced by Rinku Singh in the playing XI.
In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, India defeated Pakistan in both their earlier encounters, while Pakistan managed to beat every other Asian side in the tournament.
Overall, the two arch-rivals have previously met five times in the finals of multi-nation tournaments, where Pakistan leads with three victories compared to India’s two.
Recent Stories
India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting
Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza
UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
More Stories From Sports
-
India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today1 minute ago
-
DG PSB felicitates Noor Zaman on winning NASH Cup 20256 hours ago
-
Indoor cricket trend rises amid shortage of grounds7 hours ago
-
British Pakistani mountaineer Nadia Azad scales world’s peak Manaslu19 hours ago
-
Pakistan team fully focused on winning Asia Cup final, says Salman Agha21 hours ago
-
Panthers Club wins Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling C'ship23 hours ago
-
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cup final1 day ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes with Pakistan2 days ago
-
Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 10 wickets in PCB Talent Hunt opening match2 days ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakistan2 days ago
-
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf2 days ago
-
KP Secretary Sports, DG Sports visit Hayatabad Sports Complex2 days ago