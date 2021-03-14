UrduPoint.com
India Opt To Bowl In Second T20 Against England

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

India opt to bowl in second T20 against England

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the second Twenty20 International on Sunday.

The hosts, who trail the five-match series 1-0 after their opening loss on Friday, have made two changes at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan - both Indian Premier League heroes for reigning champions Mumbai Indians - have been handed international debuts, whilst Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel will sit this match out.

"These guys are ready, they've done so well in the IPL against world-class bowlers already," Kohli said of his debutants.

"That's the advantage of dealing with youth, you don't really need to say much to them, just unleash them on the field and back them." England have included all-rounder Tom Curran in place of fast bowler Mark Wood from the team's eight-wicket win.

"I don't think it'll be a massively high-scoring game, but a good contest," England captain Eoin Morgan said at the toss.

"Great experience for us playing in India before the World Cup. One forced change, Mark Wood has not pulled up too well after the first game." India: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Anil Chaudhary (IND)tv umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

